'Frail' paedophile brought to justice 40 years after committing sex acts on children in Northamptonshire

A dying paedophile who threatened to kill his sex abuse victims if they told of his depraved acts will almost certainly die in prison after being sentenced 40 years after committing the offences in Norhamptonshire.

Kenneth Farrar pleaded not guilty to six counts of indecent assault against children and four counts of gross indecency last year, forcing his victims to recount the horror of their childhood ordeals during a trial in 2016.

The offences alleged were from a six-year period in the 1970s when Farrar lived in the Northampton area.

But a Northampton Crown Court jury found the 76-year-old defendant, now of East Cowes in the Isle of Wight, guilty during a short trial earlier this year.

Sentencing him to 14-and-a-half years in prison yesterday, judge Adrienne Lucking QC, said the seriously ill pensioner had covered up his crimes by forcing his victims to stay silent.

In relation to one of the victims, the judge said: "You threatened to kill her and members of her family if she ever recalled what you were doing."

She added: "The psychological impact has been considerable."

On some occasions Farrar, who appeared in court with a walking stick, made his victims perform oral sex on him.

On others he touched them in private areas of their bodies. His youngest victim was just seven-years-old.

Mitigating for him Elisabeth Bussy-Jones said Farrar had an otherwise clean criminal record, save for another minor offence in the 1970s.

She said the 76-year-old 's prognosis was poor, as he suffered from a number of life-limiting conditions, including emphysemia, diabetes and COPD.

She said: "Whatever sentence you pass, Mr Farrar believes he may never leave prison because of his frail nature."

Farrar, who also wept as he was led into custody by a guard, was also made to sign the Sex Offender Register for life.