Fourth man charged with throwing 'noxious substance' over four people in Northampton town centre

A fourth man has been charged after four people in Northampton were splashed with a noxious substance, not believed to be acid.

Frank Taylor, aged 24, from York Road, Wellingborough, will appear today at Northampton Magistrates' Court.

The incident took place outside McDonald's in The Drapery, Northampton town centre, at around 4.45am on July 23.

Anyone who was in the area at the time or has information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.