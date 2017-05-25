Four-year jail term for sex attacker from Northamptonshire after a violent assault

A Northamptonshire man has been jailed for sexually assaulting a woman in her twenties, punching her in the face and telling her she would never see her family again.

He also destroyed her phone to stop her calling for help and punched in the face while holding her in a headlock.

Darren Masters, 39, of West Street, Weedon, was sentenced in Northampton Crown Court yesterday (May 25) after pleading guilty to charges relating to sexual assault and assault by beating.

His Honour Judge Michael Fowler said: "You have proven you have the facility to find the weak and take advantage of them."

The court heard the incident happened in March 2017.

Masters sexually assaulted the woman, put her in a headlock and then punched her in the face, the court was told.

He then told her to text her family - before telling her she was never going to see them again.

The girl escaped and managed to dial 999 on her mobile phone.

When Masters realised what she had done, he smashed her phone.

He was later arrested by police at his house.

Prosecuting, Luke Blackburn said: "The victim says she has been 'looking over her shoulder' since the incident. Even when she knows the offender has been in custody since the attack, she fears he will come for her and take revenge."

Masters was sentenced to four years and three months in prison and has been placed on the sex offender's register.