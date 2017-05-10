Four arrested during operation to tackle anti-social behaviour in Daventry

A six-month operation launched in March to tackle anti-social behaviour in Daventry has yielded positive results, say Northamptonshire Police.

Last week two Misuse of Drugs Act warrants were carried out on the Headlands and Timken estates, linked to suspects believed to be involved in anti-social behaviour in the town.

Both were successful and a quantity of cannabis and Class A drugs were seized. In addition, four people, aged 14, 15, 18 and 23, were arrested.

One has since been charged, two were given cautions and PADS (Prevention and Diversion) orders and an adult was also given a caution.

PC Francesca Smith, who is leading the operation, said: “The operation to tackle and prevent anti-social behaviour in the town will cover the summer holidays when there is typically a rise in reported incidents.

“My team is committed to tracking down anybody engaged in behaviour which can make others’ lives a misery and to ensuring Daventry is a pleasant and safe place to live and work.”

The targeted police operation is ongoing.