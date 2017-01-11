Forty firefighters tackle blaze at Northampton town centre apartment block

An investigation is underway after a fire at a block of flats in Northampton town centre late on Tuesday night.

Fire crews were called to the Newlife Building 2 at about 11.40pm, a spokesman for the fire service said.

The image, taken by a member of the public, shows the fire at the Newlife building

“On arrival the fire service faced a developing fire originating from a flat on the fifth floor.

“All persons are reported as safe and well with no injuries reported,” he said.

“Forty firefighters from seven stations attended the incident with the fire confirmed as out at 00:45.

“Police and the fire service are now investigating the cause of the fire,” he added.

Download our app by clicking here to download from Google Play or clicking here to download from Apple’s App Store.