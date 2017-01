A former finalist of Northampton's Got Talent who went on to star in The X Factor has released a new single.

Jamie Benkert, who reached the final of Northampton's Got Talent in 2011, was compared to Olly Murs when he appeared on the X Factor in 2015.

Now, Jamie, who lives in Northampton, has teamed up with fellow X Factor contestant from 2015 and 2016, Saskia Rosimus from Girl Next Door to release Stay (4AM)

The video can be viewed on YouTube