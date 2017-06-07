Former Soundhaus venue to host Romanian weddings if granted permanent premises licence

A licensing hearing has been called to approve a premises licence for a former music venue in Northampton so it can specialise in Romanian weddings.

The former Soundhaus music venue in Great Russell Street has been the subject of several noise complaints arising from a number of parties - including accordion music from a christening party - which was covered by temporary licences.



Owners Moldova JR Ltd has now applied for a permanent licence.



In a noise assessment, David Randall of Rand Tech Consulting said he believed events on regular basis would not be a problem for neighbours.



The document concludes: “When used for Romanian wedding functions, the noise emission from the building radiating towards the noise sensitive windows on the rear facade of the terraced houses adjacent to the rear site boundary, can be controlled to a level unlikely to cause a nuisance during night time period.”



Mr Randall said this could be achieved with proper noise insulation on the fire exit doors.



Documents submitted to Northampton Borough Council say that the existing building consists of two function rooms divided by the main entrance and a lobby, with a capacity for 150 patrons in function room one and a capacity for 70 people in function room two.



Notwithstanding extra soundproofing, senior environmental health officer for Northampton Borough Council Louise Marshall has objected.



If approved, however, various steps will need to be introduced to ensure the venue does not become a public nuisance.



Licensing consultant John Birch said every person employed at the premises must prove their Right to Work in the UK.