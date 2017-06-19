Former pub to be converted into flats if approved by Northampton Borough Council

Plans have been submitted to convert and extend a former Northampton pub into five flats.

The conversion of the Victoria Inn public house in Poole Street will provide "much needed" affordable housing in the area for individuals wishing to reside near the town centre, architechts say.

But councillor Danielle Stone (Lab, Castle) has objected to plans.

In a opposistion letter she said: "I object on the grounds of inappropriate changes to a historic building, parking pressures and service pressures."

Design Board Arcitectual Services of Kettering Road said in a design and access statement that "the flats will be a benefit for key workers with public transport routes and within walking distance from the town centre.

The pub, which ceased trading earlier in the year, will have access via the main entrance on Poole Street while flat one and two will have their own separate access.

The statement adds: "The application has an excellent transport link and well located in terms of its access to shops and other local services.

"Thus, it is considered that the level of activity resulting from the proposed change of use will not adversely impact on the character of the area or be harmful to the living conditions of nearby neighbours."