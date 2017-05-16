Former postal worker becomes Northampton's 777th mayor

A union leader and former Royal Mail employee has donned the chains of office to become Northampton's new mayor.

The role of first citizen of Northampton passed from Councillor Christopher Malpas to Councillor Gareth Eales at the annual Guildhall mayor-making ceremony last night.

Councillor Eales (Lab, Spencer), who becomes the 777th Mayor of Northampton, started his career at The Royal Mail in 1996, working the night shift as a mail sorter.

He was soon elected by his colleagues as a trade union official. The councillor then took up a full-time role with the Communications Workers Union (CWU) 12 years ago.

On becoming mayor, he said: "I am incredibly honoured to become the 777th Mayor of Northampton. The mayoress and I very much look forward to embracing the next twelve months, promoting the town and meeting with as many members of the local community as possible.

“During my time as mayor I will be supporting Alfie Bear’s Journey, a local supporter group of the Brain Tumour Charity that was established by Zoe and Danny Thomas whose son, Alfie, was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) aged five."

DIPG is a highly aggressive form of cancer affecting 35 children, aged five – nine-years-old, each year. There is currently no treatment and it accounts for 80 per cent of all brain tumour deaths in children in the UK.

The new mayor continued: "I plan to hold many events and activities over the course of the next year, to get the town’s residents involved in raising awareness of and funds to help this local charity continue its vital work.”

More recently, Councillor Eales has turned his attention to the area he grew up, and still lives in today, Spencer. Since 2011, he has represented the area for the borough council and he also became the Dallington Spencer Division councillor for the County Council in 2013.

Since taking on the role Councillor Eales is best known for his campaign to get the Gladstone Road "rumble strips" removed after it emerged the noise of cars going over them was keeping residents up at night.

He and the new mayoress, fellow councillor Terrie Eales, were introduced by mutual friends in 2010 and went on to marry in Las Vegas the following year.

The incoming deputy mayor is Councillor Tony Ansell (Con, Abington) who owns the Park Cafe in Abington Park.

If you would like to contribute to the mayor’s charity or find out more about the mayor’s activities, contact the mayor’s office at the Guildhall on 01604 837804 or email mayor@northampton.gov.uk.