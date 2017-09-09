Former pig barn in car park of Northampton pub earmarked for farm shop and cafe conversion

A spare barn at a Northampton pub could be converted into a local shop and cafe.
Plans to redevelop the 40 metre-square storage building in the car park of The Wheatsheaf Pub, in Dallington Road, Dallington, have been submitted to Northampton Borough Council.
The outhouse, which used to be a pig barn in the 1970s, could become a 20-seat cafe with a convenience shop selling local farm produce.
One neighbour, in a letter to the borough council as part of an ongoing consultation, said: "This is a sound idea and will give good much-needed facilities to the centre of Dallington Village."
But another letter from a neighbour reads: "I object to this application. The entrance to the car park where the barn is is in a very dangerous position, and I feel the extra traffic that this could bring would cause further problems and accidents.
"The Wheatsheaf already operates a form of cafe, and I don't believe a small village like Dallington needs one."
The proposal was made by Everards Brewery, which owns The Wheatsheaf.
A consultation is open until September 20.
