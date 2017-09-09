Former pig barn in car park of Northampton pub earmarked for farm shop and cafe conversion

A spare barn at a Northampton pub could be converted into a local shop and cafe.

Plans to redevelop the 40 metre-square storage building in the car park of The Wheatsheaf Pub, in Dallington Road, Dallington, have been submitted to Northampton Borough Council.

The Wheatsheaf pub, in Dallington.

The outhouse, which used to be a pig barn in the 1970s, could become a 20-seat cafe with a convenience shop selling local farm produce.

One neighbour, in a letter to the borough council as part of an ongoing consultation, said: "This is a sound idea and will give good much-needed facilities to the centre of Dallington Village."

But another letter from a neighbour reads: "I object to this application. The entrance to the car park where the barn is is in a very dangerous position, and I feel the extra traffic that this could bring would cause further problems and accidents.

"The Wheatsheaf already operates a form of cafe, and I don't believe a small village like Dallington needs one."

Outline floor plan for the new cafe and shop.

The proposal was made by Everards Brewery, which owns The Wheatsheaf.

A consultation is open until September 20.