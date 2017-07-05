Former nurses asked to walk the wards again with the University of Northampton

Experienced nurses are being encouraged to sign up for a retraining course with the University of Northampton and walk the wards again.

Return to Professional Practice (RtP) lets qualified nurses who have had a break from practice enhance to hone their existing knowledge and skills so that they can confidently return to the profession.

Although there has been a national decrease in nurses registered to work in the UK, the University of Northampton and local NHS healthcare providers are collaborating on a first of its kind recruitment drive to address this and attract nurses and doctors to relocate to live and work in Northamptonshire.

Steve O’Brien, Dean of the Faculty of Health and Society at the University of Northampton, said: “Nursing offers a fantastic career opportunity and across Northamptonshire, there are many opportunities for nurses to work in diverse areas, either within hospitals or the wider community.

“Our Return to Practice course is funded by Health Education England so study costs should not deter Northamptonshire nurses from contacting us to help them return to what I feel is the most rewarding job of all.”

Called the ‘Best of Both Worlds’, Northampton General Hospital, Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, Kettering General Hospital and St Andrew’s Healthcare are working with the university to position the country as a top destination for nurses who want to pursue and develop successful careers.

Sharon Gray took time out from her nursing career after an operation but hasn’t looked back since starting her RtP course at the University of Northampton, teachers say.

She said: “I would definitely recommend the Return to Professional Practice course as all the skills you learn during your training come flooding back and I thoroughly enjoyed it.

“My advice to former nurses who want to get back into the profession is that the opportunity is there so go for it.

"You have absolutely nothing to lose and everyone is so supportive.”