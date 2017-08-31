Former Northamptonian flying the flag after winning 100-mile mountain marathon

A Northampton-born runner has once again beaten more than 600 competitors to clinch first place in a gruelling mountain 100-mile ultra marathon.

Ian Sharman, won the ‘Race Across the Sky’ in Colorado for the fourth time in five years.

He had previously won the race in 2016, 2015 and 2013.

More than 600 runners from across the USA and 35 countries competed in the race over 100 miles, through the Rocky Mountains, over terrain with elevations ranging from 9,200 to 12,600 feet.

Ian, who now lives in Bend, Oregon, finished the course in a time of 17 hours 34 minutes and 51 seconds, waving a union flag as he crossed the line in Leadville.

The former Northamptonian, who works as an ultra endurance athletic coach, said: “Of all the times I’ve raced in Leadville, this race was definitely the hardest for me and winning this year means more to me than my other wins because I had to overcome more.

He added: “Leadville is a classic race and it’s great racing there. I’ll definitely be back at some point to go for five wins.”