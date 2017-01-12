Former nightclub to accommodate University of Northampton students' union cafe, bar and employment agency

The University of Northampton will revamp former nightclub, Auntie Ruth's to provide a hub for affiliated students in the town.

The building in George Row is set to offer facilities such as a cafe and bar and will also subdivide the hair salon to make an art shop and employment agency.

A report to Northampton Borough Council's planning committee says: "The facilities are located close to the new University Campus and will boost the economy in the town centre by drawing students into the town."

If the planning application is successful, the building will also play host to a students' union office accommodation and training areas.