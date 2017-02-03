Former NHS clinic site to welcome new homes, two restaurants and cafes, plans reveal

Developers have lodged plans to knock down an disused clinic in Northampton and replace it with 63 studio flats and some eateries.

The four-storey proposal will have three floors of residential living space and part of one floor will be dedicated to hosting two restaurants and cafe units.

The 1930s-built former NHS centre in St Giles Street was largely vacated in 2013 when the health service decided to move its contraceptive clinic out of there.

Plans also include a cycle store within each unit, however, the application does not include any car parking spaces in the town

Proposals show that there will be on-street parking on neighbouring streets and residents can use the public car parks at The Ridings, St John’s and Albion Place, a short walk from the site.

The site is said to promote the “desire to encourage central area living” “and it’s “highly likely that the scheme would prove attractive to people working within the town centre, further reducing the need for car ownership.”

Plans say that the building has been well designed to enhance the conservation area, which is in accordance with the Derngate Conservation area.