Former 'inadequate' Northampton nursing home set to reopen under new name and management

A Northampton dementia nursing home that shut down last year after inspectors found failures in every aspect of care will reopen under a new name and team.

A shocking report by the CQC in 2016 found residents at Kingsley Nursing Home, in Kingsley Road, were poorly, underweight and dehydrated, and branded the home "inadequate" in every area.

The home was closed by the end of the year. But a statement from providers Hollyberry Care Limited at the time said it was to undergo a renovation and reopen "shortly".

Now, the new Trinity House Nursing Home - provided by Hollyberry Trinity Limited - is set to open on the site of the failed Kingsley service.

The new registered manager of Trinity House Nursing Home, Alan Gellard, said: "No member of the previous team will ever be employed here.

"We have new management, new teams and new systems in place that are up-to-date with the CQC.

"I know there were a number of issues with the previous managers that I will not go into for professional reasons."

In an unannounced inspection in September 2016, CQC found failures and safeguarding threats across the board at the 24-bed Kingsley Nursing Home.

The report said: "People did not have enough to eat and drink to maintain their body weight, health or well-being.

"The service was not safe, effective or caring[...] People's healthcare needs were not met[...]

"Poor standards of care had not been identified[...] It is of significant concern that the provider was unaware of a serious incident where a person was injured following a serious fall."

Kingsley Nursing Home was put under immediate special measures by inspectors, but the home closed shortly after the report was published and its 21 residents were moved out.

One Northampton woman, who has asked to remain anonymous, is concerned to hear the new home is opening after her stepfather's experiences at Kingsley Nursing Home.

She said: "My mother was in tears every day knowing he was in there. It took 10 weeks to get him out by admitting him to hospital. They took society's most vulnerable people and let them down.

"To me, they've just rebranded, ticked all the boxes they need to and it will end up the same as it was."

Trinity House Nursing Home was registered with the CQC in August.