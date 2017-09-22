Former employees join care home 'topping out' ceremony at former British Timken site

Former British Timken workers helped place the last roof tile on a new care home set to open on the site of the Northampton factory next year

Upon completion, the 66-bed residential and dementia care home, Timken Grange will play host to a top floor 'sky bar,' 12-seat cinema, tea-room and library.

Former employees and other individuals with strong links to the ball-bearings manufacturer were present on the day as well as deputy mayor Councillor Tony Ansell (Con, Abington) who placed the last roof tile to complete the external construction of the building.

Co-founder of Oakdale Care Group, Chris Babington, said: “We are really excited to see Timken Grange taking shape and the 'topping out' ceremony brings us one step closer to opening the home."

He added: "We are looking forward to showcasing the great facilities we have on offer – it will be a spacious, comfortable and elegant home in a great location that will create around 50 jobs for local people.

"We are extremely proud of the strong heritage of the site and are keen to build and develop on the existing positive legacy British Timken has created and we are sure that Timken Grange will soon become a key part of the local community.”

Once open in January, the care home will be the second completed project by Oakdale Care Group, built by LNT Care Developments, with the first being Kingfisher Court in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Oakdale Care Group says the firm has a strong care service record, provides good accommodation and an "all-inclusive price promise".

This means services such as hairdressing, chiropody and trips out are fully included in their overall fee.