Former derelict pub to become new retail unit in Northampton

The demolition of a former Northampton pub will make way for a new shop area and flats, proposals reveal.

The Silver Horse pub in Goldings will welcome 12 new flats and the building also aims to reduce carbon footprint and raise the roof pitch to allow for solar panels.

It is understood that the major application will be a two-storey project.

Back in 2010, a letter was sent to more than 700 houses in Goldings explaining that Northampton Borough Council had taken back control of the pub site.

Residents were invited to a meeting to talk about what they want to see on the site of the Silver Horse as the disused pub was once the centre of complaints about crime.