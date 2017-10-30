Former council-run Northampton car park taken over by private firm NCP

Motorists in Northampton have criticised how former council-run St Peter's Way car park has now been transferred back to its original owners.

Formerly managed by Northampton Borough Council, St Peter's Way - the northern car park closest to shops, including Argos, Peacocks and Iceland - is now owned by private operator, National Car Parks.

The southern car park, Commercial Street is still being run by Northampton Borough Council.

One motorist, who has asked to remain anonymous said: "I was in town on Sunday (October 29) and I have never seen so much confusion from people when I was walking through the car park... as it used to be free!

"I tend to use the car park after work for the gym - when it’s free after 6pm.

"I think many people will be caught out as they seem to not offer free parking on Sunday and Bank Holidays after 6pm - bit inconvenient now."

Stuart Rogers from Hardingstone uses the car park five times a week and is disappointed that there was no consultation period. He said: "If you go on the NCP website, to park at night it will cost you £2.50. To be fair, it's a joke."