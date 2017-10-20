Former Chronicle & Echo journalist wins national award for 'outstanding' work with diabetes

A former Chronicle & Echo journalist has been recognised for his “inherent passion and zeal to help others” at a major awards ceremony celebrating good practice within diabetes.

Oliver Jelley, who founded The Diabetes Times - an online publication for healthcare professionals - in 2014, was presented with the NHS England Outstanding Contribution Award for Services in Diabetes at the Quality in Care (QiC) Diabetes awards.

The 35-year-old, from Scotland Road, Market Harborough, also created the annual Hypo Awareness Week campaign, which encourages diabetes specialist nurse teams around the country to participate in and raise awareness of hypoglycaemia.

Dr Partha Kar, Associate National Clinical Director, Diabetes for NHS England, said: “Oliver has been a tireless worker trying to improve diabetes care – always unobtrusive yet present due to his inherent passion and zeal to help others.

“His drive to establish Diabetes Times – as well as involvement in multiple projects such as Hypo Awareness Week – makes him a deserved winner of this award.”

Mr Jelley, who spent five years as a reporter for the Northamptonshire Telegraph and the Northampton Chronicle and now runs PR agency Orange Juice Communications in Brixworth, said: “To receive this accolade is truly humbling and a real privilege. Type 2 diabetes is an epidemic, which is continuing to grow, and to be recognised for playing a small role in raising awareness of its impact and trying to prevent the condition – is hugely rewarding.”