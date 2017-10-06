Former cancer patient thanks Northampton General Hospital with £16,000 cheque

A former Northampton General Hospital cancer patient and his colleagues have donated over £16,000 to the ward who looked after him.

Phil Vickers and his team at Barclaycard hosted raffles, cake sales and a 100-mile sponsored bike ride to raise the huge sum as a thank you for his treatment at the hospital's cancer department.

The cheque for £16,042.97 was presented to a lead oncologist at a ceremony at Barclaycard, in Brackmills Industrial Estate, yesterday (October 5).

Phil became a patient at Northampton General Hospital after he was diagnosed with a tumour on his vocal chords.

He said: "I just wanted to give something back. I just wanted to acknowledge the treatment that I have received. I’ve never done something so hard in my life, but the satisfaction of raising over £16,000 was absolutely amazing.

"I have to say from the outset [of the diagnosis] that your emotions are all over the place, because you have been given this piece of news. So I was absolutely over the moon to be met by such professional people who not only treated me but also put my mind at rest."

During the cheque presenting ceremony, consultant clinical oncologist, Craig Knighton said: “I’m very proud of Phil and his team, who have gone through hell and high-water to achieve such an amazing amount of money for the department.

"Every penny will be used, I’m sure, on improving patients’ journeys, and therefore their outcomes.

"All patients [for head and neck tumours] are required to undergo arduous, painful and protracted courses of radiotherapy, some also needing chemotherapy, with us healthcare professionals cushioning the blow."

Alison McCulloch, charity co-ordinator from the Northamptonshire Health Charitable Fund said: “It has been a pleasure working Phil and his team coordinating the donations that made up the incredible £16,042.97 raised for Radiotherapy. This is a fantastic way for Phil to say thank you to the Radiotherapy department and we thank Phil very much for thinking of others with his fundraising. These funds will really help make a difference to patient experience in radiotherapy”