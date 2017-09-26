Forensic cleaner picks up over 700 needles in Northampton street

A specialist cleaner is urging dog walkers and parents to be vigilant after he found over 700 syringes in Northampton during one litter-pick.

Manager of Central Bioclean, John Wevill, 55, of Earls Barton was carrying out a needle sweep in Broad Street - between the Grosvenor Casino and Roadmender - on some preservation land when he discovered over 700 needles, used by heroin users.

John took the syringes to Substance to Solution in Wellingborough.

He is now calling for more people to be vigilant and for schools to educate children not to pick up paraphernalia as it is often strewn on the outskirts of parks and as well as public places.

Mr Wevill said: "I found a phenomenal amount of needles in one square metre without even searching. There must have been between 40 and 50.

"It was the biggest job I have ever seen, the biggest pick I've ever done, it's scary it really is.

"People need to be vigilant and need to be aware of what is on the floor, particularly people who are walking dogs and kids need to be made aware at school what not to touch."

This comes after PC Lee Stevens from the Central Neighbourhood Team raised concerns about children and their families coming across drug paraphernalia in Miller's Meadow Park in Spring Boroughs last week.

As a result of this, Northampton Borough Council is set to install a new fence this week around the outskirts of the park to stop drug users and prostitutes.

The fence will be used as a barrier for those who use the archway underneath Spencer Bridge as their den, to prevent them taking shelter.

Mr Wevill added: "People get to use a certain area and it get's habitual. Once it's been cleaned they move somewhere else.

"It's an ongoing thing, I don't think you will be able to stop it."