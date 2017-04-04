Football fan banned from making 'racially aggravated' gestures at Northampton Town game

An away fan has been banned from football matches for three years after making racially offensive gestures to a man at a Northampton Town game.

At Northampton Magistrates Court yesterday (April 3) Lewis Cross, 19, of Teversham Road, Cambridge pleaded guilty to a racially aggravated public order.

Lewis was at the Cambridge United away game at Northampton Town on March 12 when he made "inappropriate gestures and noises towards another man", says Cambridgeshire Police.

The banning order prevents Cross from attending any football matches in the UK, as well as England matches abroad, for three years.

He will also be restricted from visiting specific areas of Cambridge during home games and going within five miles of the away matches.

PC Mark Wood said: “There is no place for this type of behaviour anywhere and particularly not at football matches which are family environments. This ban sends a clear message that this behaviour will not be tolerated.”