Follow the path of F1 legends at annual charity cycle ride for NorPIP charity around Silverstone circuit

Team GB cyclist Emily Kay will be joining more than 300 fund-raisers at the annual Northamptonshire Parent Infant Partnership charity bike ride this weekend.

The event, organised by NorPIP, takes place at Silverstone Race Circuit on Bank Holiday Monday, May 1.

Last year's event

The event, sponsored by Pump Gyms Northampton is a great opportunity for experienced riders, budding cyclists and families, to take on the 3.66-mile Silverstone Grand Prix circuit. Alongside the bike ride, a family fun day will be taking place with bouncy castles, entertainment, local stalls and other activities for families and children to enjoy.

Joining the event for the first time, Emily Kay, a Team GB cyclist, will be gearing up to cycle the circuit.

Emily who became world junior champion in 2013 is now a member of the Great Britain Cycling Team Olympic Podium Programme .

She is joiningeight-year-oldd Ruby Isaac on her challenge to complete 40km in an hour-and-a-half around the famous Grand Prix Circuit. Ruby has raised more than £600 for the Northamptonshire Parent Infant Partnership so far.

Last year's event at Silverstone circuit

More than 300 cyclists are expected to cycle around the circuit enjoying the iconic turns and straights of the track. Trek MK will be on hand as the official bike mechanics to help with any mechanical issues, ensuring cyclists can take full advantage of the track on the day.

Fundraising co-ordinator Jessica Barker describes why the event is vital to the charity “This event is the largest in the calendar and is vital for raising funds for the charity.

"Silverstone is a fantastic venue for the cycle ride and we’re proud to be working with them and the University of Northampton for the sixth year. We’re looking forward to the event and hope everyone will come and support us!”

The family fun day is free and tickets for the cycle start from £20 for adults and £5 for children and are available to buy from the NorPIP website or on the door.