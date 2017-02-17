Flytippers block Northampton pavement with overflowing rubbish bags

Flytippers have blocked a pavement in Northampton with three months worth of overflowing rubbish.

Black bin bags have piled up on the spot next to a pub in a residential area.

The pile includes car bumpers, computers, bags of clothes and glass bottles.

Residents have now called the heap an "eyesore" and a "hazard."

George Ranns, 69, works at Douce Lawnmower Repairs on the corner of Ash Street, off Bailiff Street.

He said: "I've seen people bring a bag of rubbish over, drop it on the pile and walk off.

"Street cleaners and litter pickers have gone past it but no one's done anything about it. It's been building up for three months.

"I think there's been some trouble getting the bins emptied and people have just started flytipping there.

"Drunks come by in the night and urinate all over it too.

"I just don't understand how it's gone on for so long. The council could say it's a private business and it's not for them to clean up, but you'd think they'd make sure it doesn't happen at all.

"At least it's cold out. The warmer it gets the more it will smell."

The dumped rubbish has built up around two wheelie bins owned by The Garibaldi Hotel, a pub on Bailiff Street.

Gary Cottis, owner of the Garibaldi Hotel, said: "There have been some disputes with my broker who deals with the bins but I have new bins being delivered next week.

"The spot is popular for flytipping, either my bins or the ones next to it. Now they are full, people have dumped next to the bins

"I started to clear it today, which I'm getting rid of at my own expense.

"I'm as frustrated as the residents, if not more so."

Dave Coleman, who works at Glass Northampton Ltd, in Elm Street, drives past the pile of black bags every day during his commute.

He said: "It's almost the norm for this area. It's an eyesore. I'm glad it's dark when I drive past it so I don't see it."

Northampton Borough Council has now contacted Mr Ranns and have said they will clear the rubbish "first thing tomorrow" (February 17).

Councillor Mike Hallam, cabinet member for environment, said: “The management of commercial waste is the responsibility of individual businesses. However, this level of waste in a public area is unacceptable and we will make sure the pavements are cleared.

“We will also be contacting the businesses involved and working with them to make sure that waste in this area is managed properly from this point on.”