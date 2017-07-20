Flasher ran into the trees after exposing himself to woman in Northamptonshire village

Have your say

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man exposed himself to a woman in a village near Northampton.

At around 9.30pm on Tuesday 18 July, a man exposed himself to a woman on the path close to the back of St Mary’s Church in Great Brington.

He was seen running from the trees at the top of the footpath to a small silver car parked at the back of the church.

The man is described as white, with a stocky build, 30 to 40 years old, 5ft 10in and with short brown hair and a stubbly beard.

Anyone who has information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.