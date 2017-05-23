Five-year-old bitten in the face after asking owner if he could stroke dog at Northampton estate

Police are searching for the owner of a dog that jumped up and bit a five-year-old boy in the face while out walking in Northampton

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police, in a statement released today, said the incident happened on Wednesday May 17 when the boy was walking with his father in Foxwell Square, Northampton.

"The boy approached the dog and asked the woman if he could stroke it. The woman agreed, and after the boy had stroked the dog he got up, at which point the dog suddenly jumped up and bit the boy to the face.

"The boy required stitches following the attack.

"The woman tried to help the boy, but as the child was upset, no details were exchanged," the spokesman added.

Officers are keen to speak with the woman and are urging her to make contact. She is described as white, of slim build and between 55 and 60 years of age. She had short grey/brown curly hair.

The dog was a Staffordshire Bull terrier, sandy in colour and called Rosie or Roxy, the spokesman said.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.