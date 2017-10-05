Five Northamptonshire villages reportedly without water after mains pipes burst

A mains leak has left five Northamptonshire villages without water this morning.

A burst water mains and a separate leak in the area around Pitsford Reservoir has left Brixworth, Scaldwell, Old, Walgrave and Hannington high and dry.

The faults have been reported to Anglian Water, who say they are investigating the issues and aim to complete their repairs before the end of the day.

A burst main near Scaldwell was reportedly repaired at around 7.25am today.