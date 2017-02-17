Five Northampton taxis receive warnings for safety issues following spot-checks

One hackney carriage and one private hire vehicle in Northampton have been suspended from use due to defects, Northampton Borough Council reveals.

As part of a multi-agency operation with Northampton Borough Council, Northamptonshire Police, and Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency 17 vehicles were stopped to assess the safety of taxis and private hire vehicles operating in Northampton.

The cars were inspected to check their condition as well as roadworthiness, and checks were carried out to assess whether the conditions required for licensing were being complied with.

Councillor Anna King, Northampton Borough Council’s cabinet member for community safety and engagement, said: “The safety of passengers, other road users, and drivers themselves is our main concern.

“The hackney carriages and private hire vehicles operating in Northampton must meet the required standard as part of their licensing conditions and we expect this standard to be met every day of the year.

“The drivers and owners of these vehicles have a duty to ensure this standard is maintained and we will take action against any vehicle that fails to meet the required safety standards.”

Out of the 17 vehicles, 12 cabs passed the assessment immediately with others receiving warnings for safety issues including faulty lights.

The operation took place on St Andrews Road on Wednesday, February 15 .

Anyone with concerns about the safety of a hackney carriage or private hire vehicle should inform Northampton Borough Council’s licensing team.