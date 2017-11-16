Five casualties taken to hospital after three-car crash on Northampton road

A three-car crash in Northampton put five people in hospital last night.

All emergency services were called to Talavera Way, near the interchange with Lumbertubs Way, at around 8.45pm yesterday (November 15).

A Vauxhall Astra, a Mercedes E Class and a Volkswagen Golf were involved in a crash, and fire crews had to cut one person free.

Four casualties were taken to Northampton General Hospital and one person was taken to University Hospital Coventry.

None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

OTHER STORIES FROM THE CHRONICLE & ECHO

- Northampton woman who treated cat's cancerous wound with HONEY banned from keeping pets

- SPECIAL REPORT: 'Pure Evil. Like dancing with the devil': The full story of Northampton rapist Winston Reid

- Borough raises no objection to massive 1,050 homes plan and park and ride scheme north of the town

- Popular Northampton pub to reopen in December with 'gin club' following £100k investment