Fitzy: 'Give us better stalls' on Northampton's Market Square

Northampton’s favourite firebrand fruit and veg seller and political activist has issued the borough council with his manifesto for the town’s Market Square.

Eamonn ‘Fitzy’ Fitzpatrick has issued an open letter to council chiefs calling on them to fit the square with hardstanding “shuttered” market stalls that could house an array of stock overnight in his bid to “save the market”.

In the letter he wrote: “If you look at the busiest markets, you will find that many of them have at least a good sprinkling of semi-permanent or dismountable shuttered units, affording usable space for a rich diversity of trades and crafts.

“Clearly there is an opportunity to enhance our present market place by the introduction of a limited number of such units, facilitating the appearance of many crafts and trades which our market does not currently have.”

Fitzy, 55, said that traders in market towns such as Norwich get the benefit of leaving stock in the hardstanding stalls overnight, which reduces the need for loading vans covering the square morning and night.

“They bring goods into their stalls as goods are sold, without having to move the entirety every night,” the former independent parliamentary candidate wrote.

Northampton Borough Council is currently drawing up a strategy to improve Market Square.

The man leading it, Councillor Phil Laratt (Con, East Hunsbury) says he has taken the suggestions on board.

He said: “Mr Fitzpatrick brought his suggestion to the latest market steering Group meeting on Monday this week and we now need to assess whether it is a workable concept.

“We’re organising another meeting in late August where we’ll discuss the idea further.”