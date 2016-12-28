Fishing equipment stolen overnight from a garage in Northampton

Thieves targeted a garage in Abington and stole fishing equipment, including a blue rod carrier case, a three-wheeled electric-powered trolley and four fishing rods.

The burglary took place on Lindsay Avenue at some time between 10pm and on Wednesday, December 21 and 6am on Thursday, December 22. Police released the information today.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it. They would also like to speak to anyone who may have been offered any of the stolen items for sale.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.