Police are hoping to trace the owners of First World War memorabilia which was found when a safe was handed in to officers in Kettering.

The safe, which was handed into the front desk, contained a range of memorabilia including medals and a mention in despatches certificate.

The recovered memorabilia.

Anyone who has information can call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference PR/041833/17.

