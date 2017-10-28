'First of its kind' open office for self-employed opens in Northampton next week

A new open space office for self-employed and freelancers will launch in Northampton next week.

Co-Work Engine, in Abington Avenue, off Kettering Road, is a 4,000 square-foot office space fitted with open plan workstations, break out areas and a meeting room.

The "co-working space" offers workshops and shared computers for small businesses, freelancers and self-employed people.

Co-Work Engine will also hold a launch party at their new offices on November 1 (Wednesday) at 7.30pm.

The office is the dream project of 25-year-old Northampton locals Jacob Austin-Lavelle and Phil ridge.

The pair say they saw the need and benefit of bringing people together and started the company with the aim of helping fledgeling businesses start working without tying into long leases and contracts on offices.

Jacob said: "The company slogan is ‘work for yourself, not by yourself’ because we know how isolating it can feel when you’re trying to build something by yourself.

"We decided that instead of leaving town in search of a creative community, that we would try and create a home for Northampton’s own. Already we have been incredibly encouraged by the response.

"We are looking for exposure to share with potential clients our mission of bringing together Northampton’s creatives. People should be encouraged to come and join us at the launch event, enjoy some good food and drink on arrival and find out if it could be the right way forward for them."