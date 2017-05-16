First look at Northampton matchday pub after it was demolished by blaze

The Mayor of Northampton, councillor Christopher Malpas (con, Billing) officially reopened a popular matchday pub, which was gutted by a fire in December 2015.

The re-branded Sixfields watering hole situated on Walter Tull Way burned down nearly two years ago with more than 80 firefighters tackling the blaze and reopened it's doors to pub-goers promising new "improved" dining, family areas and sports viewing.

A look inside The Sixfields.

Bosses say the new venue has "bright look and feel" and has created 55 jobs as a result of the relaunch on Monday (May, 15).

As part of the opening, guests had their face painted with and took part in a host of family-friendly activities and entertainment.

Landlord Matt Skolfield moved to Margate in Kent after the fire destroyed his house and has been working in pubs all over the country on monthly contracts but now he is back behind the Sixfields bar.

A Greene King spokesperson said: "The pub provides big plate specials and pub classics as well as existing deals, including two selected pub favourites for £7.99, selected big plate specials for £5 on Tuesdays and selected bottles of wine for £5 on Wednesdays.

The new sports room.

"The pub also offers big game sports buckets for £3 featuring a bucket of chips topped with battered cod, whitby scampi, crispy Louisiana chicken strips or two pork sausages."