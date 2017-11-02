Firm's plea for Christmas appeal donations for disadvantaged Northampton children

A firm is asking for people to pledge new toys and games to their charity appeal to help children and families who are affected by hardship in Northampton.

Staff at Access Self Storage Northampton in Tollgate Way have nominated Northampton Child Care Team (NCCT) to be the beneficiary of its annual Christmas charity appeal.

People are now being challenged to beat last year’s national collection, which saw more than 1,500 presents, including games, books, toys and clothing given to charity.

This year, a 50 sq ft room at Access Northampton will available to store contributions from now until Friday, December 15 - when the presents will be delivered to NCCT.

Jeanette Walsh of the NCCT said: “It’s a wonderful start to the Christmas season to hear that Access Self Storage Northampton has chosen our charity to receive gifts collected by the store. These donations by families, individuals and businesses in our community give a huge boost to the children who depend on us at this time of year.”

So far nearly 3,000 gifts have been collected for charities all across the UK in the history of the Access Self Storage Christmas Appeal.

Northampton Access Self Storage store manager Sohail Hanif said: “Our staff selected NCCT to receive this year’s donations because we really believe in the great work they do.

"Christmas is all about pulling together and helping to spread cheer and goodwill.

"Helping the children and families supported by the NCCT is a great way to make a positive difference in the community at this time of year.”