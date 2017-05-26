Firm plans to demolish Northampton care home it was due to extend.. in favour of new flats

A care home owner has performed a U-turn on plans to overhaul a closed Northampton nursing home after apparently deciding the community needs new flats instead.

Stepping Stones applied in 2015 to extend and upgrade Cedarwood Nursing Home , in Kettering Road, and reopen it with 25 bedrooms.

But a planning application submitted last week shows hit now wants to demolish the whole site and erect a block of 14 two-bed apartments.

A submission by their agent, Architectural Solutions, says: the change of heart was due to Stepping Stones current commitment and on other care industry projects.

It said “Whilst the option of extending the existing Care Home, to provide a much larger facility as recently approved is still a consideration, my client has now taken further advice and considers that a residential development would be more suited to this locality”

According to Architectural Solutions, the proposed high standard of finish will price the apartments “at high end for the area” and will provide “a much- needed level of accommodation in this locality that is in keeping with the surrounding residential properties.”