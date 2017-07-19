Firefighters cut woman out of car in Northampton after serious crash

Have your say

Firefighters had to cut a woman out of her car after a rush-hour collision in the east of Northampton.

Police, fire and ambulance services were called to Lumbertubs Way at 4.50pm following the crash between two cars, just off the Round Spinney roundabout.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue said two crews from the Moulton station attended the scene to free a woman from her vehicle.

A lane is closed in each direction, which is causing major delays in the area.