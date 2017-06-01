Firefighter Carla lands starring role in Northampton College film

A firefighter from Northampton has landed a starring role in a film being made by Northampton College to help recruit new students.

Carla Williams, from Pitsford, who currently works as an on-call firefighter with Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service at Brixworth, donned her breathing apparatus as part of the re-enactment of a real fire in a student’s house - which forms a central part of the film’s storyline.

The student, whose story is due to be revealed later this summer when the film is launched, was unharmed in the fire and went on to successfully complete her course at the college in Booth Lane, Northampton.

Mother-of-four Carla said: “As part of my job, I do get called out to a wide variety of situations but I have never been cast in an acting role before.

“It was certainly something a bit different and I really enjoyed the challenge.

“Anything we can do to help raise awareness of fire safety has to be a good thing.

Carla added: “I have applied for a full-time job with the Fire Service and hope to be selected.

“It’s a fantastic career and I have been fortunate enough to work alongside some amazing people.

“Hopefully I can progress to being a full-time firefighter, helping save lives across the county day-in, day-out.”

Watch manager, Ashley Tugby, from Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue said: “We were happy to help when the call came in from Northampton College to assist with their film.

“We do a lot of work in the community and at the moment, promoting safety, for this film, the big message is about fire safety at home and the importance of making sure your smoke alarms are working properly.”

Northampton College will launch its film in August when the mystery student’s story will be revealed.

For more information on fire safety, go to https://goo.gl/Sgoifq and you can book a free home safety check.