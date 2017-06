A political party lodge in Northampton has been targeting by vandals four times in the past week.

The White Lodge Conservative Club, in Billing Road, Northampton, has had its fire exit doors spray painted by offenders on four separate occasions between 16 and 23 June, causing criminal damage.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 17000265806. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.