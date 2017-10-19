Fire crews cut woman free from car after two-vehicle crash in Northampton

A woman was cut free from her car and taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Northampton last night.

The junction of Kettering Road and Park Avenue North, in Kingsley, was closed for two hours after the collision at around 6.40pm yesterday (October 18).

Fire crews were called to cut the roof off a car and free a woman trapped inside. She was taken to hospital but is not thought to have life-threatening injuries.

The road was re-opened at around 8.45pm.