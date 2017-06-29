Finedon man charged with multiple drug offences

A man has appeared in court charged with multiple drug offences.

Luke Ivins, 23, of Cromer Court, Finedon, was arrested by officers from Operation Worcester, a force drive to tackle drug and gang culture.

He and a 19-year-old woman were arrested on Tuesday (June 27) and Ivins appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday charged with being concerned in the production of crack cocaine, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession of cannabis and conversion of criminal property.

Ivins was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear at Northampton Crown Court on Friday, July 28.

The 19-year-old woman arrested on Tuesday was released from police custody pending further investigation.