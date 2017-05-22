Finalists for Northampton talent show will showcase a night of gymnastics, Irish dancing and 'bodypopping'

The finalists of Northampton's biggest charity talent show have been announced with just two weeks to go until the big night.

Over 40 contestants entered the Northampton Rising Star contest after auditions were opened in February.

Singer Joe Dilley-Ferrol.

Now the acts have been narrowed down to just 12 contestants, who will perform on June 4 at The Spinney Theatre, in Spinney Hill Road, in aid of Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

Organiser and judge of Northampton Rising Star Tommy Gardner said: "We had a phenomenal response to our search for finalists and got more than we ever expected. We saw some amazing talent and picking just 12 of the acts has been very difficult.

"It's going to be a brilliant night. Our 12 finalists include Irish dancers, a gymnastics group, singers, songwriters, a 'bodypopping' young boy and two dancing sisters.

"I hope everyone will come out to support the town's local talent and have a great night with us. We can expect an entertaining evening with 12 amazing and talented performances."

Pianist Tanisha Kitchener.

The show's panel of four judges have also been confirmed and include Strictly Northampton's Beth Marshall, Miss Galaxy England Stefanie Williams and Sario Solomon, winner of BBC's Let it Shine talent show as part of the band Five to Five.

Northampton singer-songwriter Billy Lockett will also appear on the night as a guest performer, and there will be an opening performance from Step by Step Dance School.

Panel judge Sario Solomon is also about to embark on a UK tour of 'The Band Musical', which is the fastest selling UK theatre tour in history and is produced by Take That.

'The Band Musical' comes to the Royal & Derngate next year.

Dancing sisters Chloe & Allison Woolley.

Tickets for the night are available to buy from the Northampton Rising Star website.