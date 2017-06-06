Final year students' work to be displayed in University of Northampton public exhibition

Soon-to-be graduates at the University of Northampton are opening their studio doors to showcase their final year work.

This year's degree show exhibition is set to celebrate the achievements of third-year students and features work from the university's fine art, popular music and fashion courses.

The show will run from Saturday, June 10, until Friday, June 16, and will display students' work around the Avenue Campus, in St George's Avenue, off Barrack Road.

Dean of the faculty of arts, science and technology, John Sinclair, said: “As is always the case, our students have worked incredibly hard to generate some terrific examples of art and design practice and it will be fantastic to see it on public display.

“The degree show will be full of clever ideas with media, materials and subject matter with high production values throughout and faculty staff are very proud of their students’ achievements. It has been another great year.”

The exhibition includes interior design student Antonia Lowe's classroom game Culture Tower, which won £2,000 in a student design award.

Matthew Barnard, Carly Ayre and Elliot Lee, who are all graphic communications students, will be showcasing their interpretations of a modern book cover for both In Cold Blood by Truman Capote and The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole aged 13 ¾’ by Sue Townsend. All three students were shortlisted for the Penguin Random House Student Design Award.

Also being featured is a campaign project by students Elliott Lee and Victor Asandi that aims to sensitively inform young Muslim women about the consequences of travelling to Syria.

The show will be open every day between 10am and 4am.