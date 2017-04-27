Final fundraiser at Northampton curry house before it closes

An Indian restaurant in Northampton that has raised £63,000 for charities in six years is holding its last fund-raising event before it closes.

The Royal Bengal on Bridge Street is hosting ‘Spice Up Your Life’ to raise money for Natalie and Preston on Thursday May 4, 2017.

Local favourite and former X-factor contestent, Jamie Benkert, will be performing on the night. It will be the last charity event held at the Bridge Street venue, which is closing its doors on May 6.

Manager, Mohammed Ahmin said, “Throughout the years The Royal Bengal has been helping to raise funds for charities and good causes. Over the last six years we have raised nearly £63,000 and we hope that our last charity night will be a success for Natalie and Preston.”

Natalie Crawford, and her son Preston, both have cystic fibrosis, and with the help of a group of friends, are raising £7,000 to fund special physio vests to aide them both. The 205 Airway Clearance Vest is not available on the NHS yet offers life changing treatment for both Natalie and her young son, offering them improved lung function and potentially a longer lifespan.

Tickets are £15 for a three-course set menu and tickets are available from The Royal Bengal or by contacting Natalie on 07725 090511.