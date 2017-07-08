Fiancés brace for holiday hell as travel company reveal wedding venue is next to construction site

A Northampton couple has been told their dream wedding in Cyprus will take place next to a building site.

Fiancés Dan Appleton and Zoe Seth's big day abroad could be spoiled when their wedding bells are drowned out by pneumatic drills and reversing diggers.

The couple is outraged after holidaymakers Thomson waited for them and their 40 guests to pay in full before emailing to say a construction site would be in full swing outside their hotel venue in Larnaca, Cyprus, when they marry in August.

Dan Appleton, 45, from Northampton, said: "I work as a site manager. I look at a building site every day and I don't want to look at one on my wedding day.

"I think it's shocking. It makes my blood boil. I just want our wedding to be perfect and this has just been distressing for us all."

Zoe and Dan have been together for three years, and when Dan proposed in August he knew where he wanted them to say their vows.

He said: "I was best man for a mate 15 year ago at the Pernera Beach Hotel in Cyprus. It was beautiful."

But it was only after the couple and their 40 guests had paid up to holidaymakers Thomson that Zoe's sister - not Zoe herself - got an email from the holiday company with some "updated information" about their choice of hotel.

The email said: "Our resort team have been in touch to let us know that there is an external building work project taking place in the vicinity of your accommodation.

"There are currently four villas being built close to the main building at the Pernera Beach.

"You are likely to be able to see the site from some rooms and when arriving at the accommodation and there may be sporadic noise from time to time."

When Dan and Zoe raised a complaint about the issue, Thomson offered to move them to an alternative hotel - 22 miles away in Ayia Napa, Cyprus' party strip central.

Zoe said: "I'm 36. Clubbing on my wedding week is not something I was planning on.

"Not only that, some of our guests on in the inland rooms facing the construction site, and Thomson said it would cost extra to move them.

"It feels like they don't care. They should have let us know ahead of time there was even a risk of this. This is this year's holiday for my friends and family and they've to got spend it by a building site. It's just disappointing."

Zoe and Dan have asked Thomson to send pictures of the site to see how bad it is. They are yet to get a reply.

Thomson was unavailable for comment.