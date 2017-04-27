Feeling on top of the world

A charity fundraiser has climbed to new heights and battled altitude sickness to help Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

Now the Northampton-based hospice which provides specialist palliative care services for South Northamptonshire is invitinging others to follow his lead.

The fundraising team were delighted to hear from supporter Stephen Ellwood, who reached the base camp of Mt Everest, at an altitude of 17,590 ft.

Stephen who has been training for the trek for over a year, reached Base Camp after seeing his fellow trekker airlifted off the mountain unable to carry on.

On his ascent to the camp, he too began suffering the early signs of altitude sickness but battled on through the sub-zero temperatures at high altitude.

Speaking live from Everest, Stephen said: “At approximately 2.30pm Nepalese time, I arrived at Everest Base Camp for Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

“I am absolutely physically exhausted but thank you to everyone who has supported me.”

Stephen is set to raise nearly £5,000 for the hospice and hopes to raise even more at his coming home party.

Louise Danielczuk, Community Fundraiser at Cynthia Spencer Hospice said: “Stephen has been an absolute inspiration.

“He has worked tirelessly to raise money to help our patients all whilst training for the trek and working.

“The hospice is so fortunate to have supporters like Stephen and we would all like to say a huge thank you and congratulations to him.”

Anyone interested in following in Stephen’s footsteps and would like to take on an overseas challenge for the hospice should contact Louise Danielczuk by emailing her louise.danielczuk@nhft.nhs.uk