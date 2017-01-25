Fed up Northampton woman sports rubber gloves to remove feces from alleyway

A woman from Northampton has chosen to remove human excrement from an alleyway near her town centre house in a bid to tidy up the area.

The Cliftonville resident, who does not wish to be named, claims there have been various homeless people living in the bushes between Berkeley Close and Billing Road who have left used the area as a toilet and have left behind drug paraphernalia.

Bedding in the alleyway

The concerned homeowner is now calling on Northampton Borough Council to remove the remaining clothes, bedding and food wrappers for fears over the safety of nearby primary school children.

She said: “I keep seeing human excrement in the bushes, I went out with rubber gloves and personally cleaned it up.”

She has also raised concerns about the lack of bins around Northampton General Hospital.

“My other beef is with the bins by the hospital,” she adds. “They are vile. I made recommendations to Northampton Borough Council to clean them on Monday. When I drove by today (Tuesday) it has got worse.”

Rubbish left behind by rough sleepers

"Businesses are pushing workers out on the public highway to smoke. They take coffee cups with them and food and generally throw down the cigarette ends and containers.

"The Billing Road is littered with leaves, some from over a year ago. Some roadside areas have never been cleaned in the 30 years I have lived in Cliftonville."

Overflowing bins outside Northampton General Hospital