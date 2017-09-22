Fears for missing Northamptonshire man, 27, who has not been seen for a week

Police are growing increasingly concerned about a 27-year-old Northamptonshire man who has not been seen for a week.

Miles Anderson was last seen in Spratton on Friday, September 15, at about midday.

Officers are growing concerned for his welfare and are urging Miles to contact them to let them know he is safe and well.

Miles is white, about 5ft 9inches tall, with a medium build.

He has medium length dark hair and wears glasses. He is believed to have been wearing grey jogging bottoms, navy trainers with a white stripe and a grey woollen hat.

Miles, or anyone who has any information as to his whereabouts, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number PID/1044.