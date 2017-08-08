Fatal road traffic collision near Staverton last night

Have your say

A motorcyclist has died following a road traffic collision near Staverton last night (Monday, August 7).

The Suzuki motorcycle was travelling on the A425 towards Staverton from Upper Shuckburgh when it collided with a Kia Sorento travelling in the opposite direction, at about 5.35pm.

The rider was taken to hospital with serious injuries but sadly died a short time later.

The motorist and three children who were passengers in the Kia sustained minor injuries in the collision.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.