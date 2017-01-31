Fashion retailer reveals plans to double size of store in Northampton shopping centre

A national fashion retailer has revealed plans to create a new 5,000 sq ft store in the Grosvenor Centre in Northampton.

After the closure of the Menkind store next door, fashion brand Superdry will be expanding its existing unit and will begin work to join the two units in February.

The store will remain open for trade during the renovation work.

Peter Gaynor, Grosvenor Centre manager, said: “This is a very exciting period for us. Superdry has been a key part of our fashion offering here at the Grosvenor Centre for a number of years, and we’re thrilled that they are increasing the size of their store ahead of the University of Northampton’s new Waterside campus, which is due to open in 2018.”

James Whitehill, senior fund manager at LGIM Real Assets, who will oversee the project, said: “We are delighted to have progressed this important step in our enhancement of the Grosvenor Centre and are pleased that Superdry has committed to providing the shoppers of Northampton with an improved store, alongside the other recent transactions with Deichmann, Office, Zapato, Select, Bewiched and shortly, The Entainer.

“As ever we are committed to listening to the needs of our retailers and are pleased that we are able to further enhance the fashion offer in the centre.

“It’s also fantastic to see Superdry brining the brand’s latest store design to Northampton, signifying strong retailer condifence in the centre,” he said.

